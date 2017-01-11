Starbucks' Controversial Red Holiday Cups Are Back

Starbucks debuted limited edition green holiday cups on Tuesday, which promptly sent the internet into hysterics, given that the cups are green instead of red. Even though the company announced that the green cups won’t be a permanent fixture during the holidays, people interpreted the news as a death knell for much-favored red holiday cup, because these things matter.
But that frothing anger should subside, as the company on Friday announced that red holiday cups will be back on November 10. That’s right, the whole controversy was a false alarm, so those who complained that a green cup was an affront to the holiday spirit can slowly drown themselves in a peppermint mocha -- except if they're already pissed about the cups not being decorated with Christmas doodles.
Being that the holidays are approaching, the coffee juggernaut is pairing the red cup with a buy-one-get-one-free deal for holiday drinks. If you feel like swilling something sugary with your mittens on, head to a Starbucks between November 10-14 during the hours of 2 and 5pm.
“Eligible holiday beverages include: Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha and Skinny Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Teavana Joy Brewed Tea, and Spiced Sweet Cream Nariño 70 Cold Brew,” the company states in a press release.
According to a company spokesperson, there’s no additional details concerning the red cups at this time. But, if our estimations are correct, the cups will be red, so there will be no cause for vitriol and debate on Twitter. Unless you were already pissed about the alleged war on Christmas red cups represent in the first place.
