Starbucks' Controversial Red Holiday Cups Are Back

Being that the holidays are approaching, the coffee juggernaut is pairing the red cup with a buy-one-get-one-free deal for holiday drinks. If you feel like swilling something sugary with your mittens on, head to a Starbucks between November 10-14 during the hours of 2 and 5pm.

“Eligible holiday beverages include: Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha and Skinny Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Teavana Joy Brewed Tea, and Spiced Sweet Cream Nariño 70 Cold Brew,” the company states in a press release.

According to a company spokesperson, there’s no additional details concerning the red cups at this time. But, if our estimations are correct, the cups will be red, so there will be no cause for vitriol and debate on Twitter. Unless you were already pissed about the alleged war on Christmas red cups represent in the first place.