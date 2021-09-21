Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drink Coupons on Wednesday

Like it or not, it's officially fall this week, but Starbucks is trying to lessen the sting of that end-of-summer bummer with a major deal for rewards members. It's also rolling out some seasonal flavors to help you embrace autumn with every sip.

On Wednesday, September 22, Starbucks Rewards members who order a handcrafted beverage will automatically receive a coupon to redeem for a free drink on Saturday, September 24, or Sunday, September 26. The drink you order must be a grande or larger to qualify, so don't be sheepish about getting your caffeine in.

The coupon will load directly onto customers' Starbucks Rewards account on the first day it's available for use. If you're not already a Starbucks Rewards member, it's not too late to join, even if you're only looking to cash in on this BOGO deal.

You can use this exclusive rewards member deal to order a Starbucks drink you know you'll love, like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and try something new, like the Apple Crisp Macchiato. The new fall drink features flavors like apple and brown sugar, so it's basically a fall dessert in a cup. If you're more of a creature of habit and aren't looking for a new drink order, Starbucks suggests adding a little fall to your go-to order by topping it off with Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam.

It's not every day Starbucks gives away drinks for free. Treat yourself or a coffee-loving pal and lean into the new season.