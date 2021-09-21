Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drink Coupons Today
Free drinks? Yes, please!
Like it or not, it's officially fall this week, but Starbucks is trying to lessen the sting of that end-of-summer bummer with a major deal for rewards members. It's also rolling out some seasonal flavors to help you embrace autumn with every sip.
On Wednesday, September 22, Starbucks Rewards members who order a handcrafted beverage via the chain's mobile app will automatically receive a coupon for a free drink to redeem on either Saturday, September 24, or Sunday, September 26. The drink you order must be a grande or larger to qualify for the freebie, so don't be sheepish about getting your caffeine in.
The coupon will load directly onto customers' Starbucks Rewards account on the first day it's available for use. If you're not already a Starbucks Rewards member, it's not too late to join, even if you're only looking to cash in on this buy one, get one (later) deal.
You can use coupon to order a Starbucks drink you know you'll love, like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, or try something new, like the Apple Crisp Macchiato. The latter drink, new this fall, features flavors like apple and brown sugar, and it basically tastes like apple pie in a cup, according to Thrilist's recent taste test.
If you're more of a creature of habit and aren't looking for a new drink order, Starbucks suggests adding a little fall to your go-to drink by topping it off with Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam.
It's not every day Starbucks gives out free drinks. Treat yourself or a coffee-loving pal and lean into the new season.
