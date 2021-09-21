Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drink Coupons Today

Like it or not, it's officially fall this week, but Starbucks is trying to lessen the sting of that end-of-summer bummer with a major deal for rewards members. It's also rolling out some seasonal flavors to help you embrace autumn with every sip.

On Wednesday, September 22, Starbucks Rewards members who order a handcrafted beverage via the chain's mobile app will automatically receive a coupon for a free drink to redeem on either Saturday, September 24, or Sunday, September 26. The drink you order must be a grande or larger to qualify for the freebie, so don't be sheepish about getting your caffeine in.

The coupon will load directly onto customers' Starbucks Rewards account on the first day it's available for use. If you're not already a Starbucks Rewards member, it's not too late to join, even if you're only looking to cash in on this buy one, get one (later) deal.