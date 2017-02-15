Starbucks Is Unleashing New Ice Cream Coffee Drinks

Depending on what flavor you choose, a Starbucks Frappuccino is already more like a dessert than it is a coffee drink. But now, the coffee giant is taking that idea to the next level with a new Affogato drinks that combine coffee with actual scoops of ice cream. For real.

Starbucks announced Wednesday it is introducing several espresso and cold brew coffee drinks -- a Classic Affogato and a Cold Brew Float, among others -- that are made with generous scoops of vanilla ice cream -- just like the classic Italian dessert. The company first unleashed the Affogato drinks and ice cream to much success at its massive, Willy Wonka-eque Roastery in Seattle last June, and is now rolling them out to select stores across the county. In other words, ice cream is coming to Starbucks and it's kind of a big deal.