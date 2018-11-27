Starbucks' Brand New Holiday Drink Is Unlike Anything Else on the Menu

Looks like your go-to Peppermint Mocha is about to feel as “basic” as a Pumpkin Spice Latte. Starbucks has a surprising new drink flavor to help keep you feeling festive -- or, at the very least, pleasantly caffeinated – all winter long. Beginning Tuesday, the coffee purveyor is serving up a decidedly different holiday-themed drink like few have tasted before: the Juniper Latte.
Inspired by last year’s Juniper Holiday Latte, served exclusively at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle, the Juniper Latte will join a collection of holiday favorites that includes Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Eggnog Latte. The new Juniper Latte combines Starbucks espresso, steamed milk, and new juniper-flavored syrup. It's topped off with layers of pine-citrus sugar dusted foam. Yes, pine. Like the tree.
Don’t know what juniper is? (It’s an evergreen shrub or small tree). Sound delicious anyway? Well, if you’re a Starbucks Rewards member you’ll have a chance to enter to win a slew of prizes alongside the drink’s launch on Tuesday, including Starbucks for Life and BOGO beverages. To enter, start collecting game pieces during visits to Starbucks.
In addition to the new drink, Starbucks is stocking store shelves with new holiday-inspired merchandise. The coffee company will debut a candy cane mug, glitter tumblers, and a new collaboration between Starbucks and ban.do. You can also get your hands on the Ember Travel Tumbler, a temperature-controlled mug that lets you customize how hot your drink remains while you drink it.
The holiday cheer train doesn’t stop there. John Legend, the unofficial king of Christmas music (sorry, Michael Buble), will be taking over the Starbucks Christmas Party Playlist on Spotify. His musical reign begins Friday, November 30, so get ready to rock around the Christmas tree every time you find yourself at Starbucks throughout the Christmas season.
The Juniper Latte lands in Starbucks stores just in time to help propel coffee-reliant holiday fanatics through their seasonal shopping trips, late-night gift wrapping sessions, and commutes through the snow. So, on the bright side, you won’t have to settle for another Peppermint Mocha to get through all the simultaneous holiday stress and cheer.
