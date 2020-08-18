Starbucks Just Added 2 New Summer Drinks Before Pumpkin Spice Takes Over
Starbucks is celebrating summer one more time before the PSL comes to usher in fall.
Whether you're physically and emotionally ready for it or not, the arrival of pumpkin spice season is imminent. But while Dunkin' plans to unleash its fall menu of sweet and spicy coffees as soon as this week, Starbucks has yet to announce the official return of its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte this year. Instead, the latter coffee giant is celebrating the end of summer with the launch of two new, refreshing fruit-based drinks. Consider us pleasantly surprised.
Starbucks unveiled the bright green iced beverages -- the Kiwi Starfruit Starbucks Refreshers and the simply dubbed Star Drink -- on Tuesday, saying both will join its permanent menu as of August 18. Considering the popularity of the chain's other super-colorful, non-coffee drinks, such as the longtime favorite Pink Drink and recent seasonal offerings, the arrival of a "green drink" or two makes perfect sense.
As its name suggests, the Kiwi Starfruit Starbucks Refreshers joins Starbucks' Refreshers lineup, which also includes Strawberry Açaí Starbucks Refreshers, Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers, and Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers. The drink is a mix of starfruit-flavored juice and real kiwi that's shaken and served over ice. In addition to being refreshing, it's also not too bad for you -- a Grande (16oz) comes in at under 100 calories, according to spokesperson.
Meanwhile, Starbucks makes the Star Drink by taking everything in the aforementioned Kiwi Starfruit Starbucks Refresher and adding coconut milk for a smooth, creamy finish. Like the Pink Drink, Violet Drink, and Dragon Drink options that came before it, the Star Drink is designed to be refreshing and decidedly non-dairy. If anything, they should have dubbed it the "Green Drink."
You can order both of the new drinks ahead of time through the Starbucks mobile app and take advantage of the chain's contactless payment option. Or you can always stay home (we wouldn't blame you) and have your bright green drinks delivered via Starbucks' delivery options.
