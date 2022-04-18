Starbucks Workers Have Filed to Unionize in 30 States

There are now corporate-owned Starbucks that have filed the intent to unionize in 30 states across the United States. It is part of a quickly growing labor movement by Starbucks Workers United, and a total of 226 stores have announced that they will file to unionize or have already filed to unionize.

A store in Alabama extended the movement into its 30th state, and in announcing their intent, the workers also wrote an open letter to Howard Schultz. Schultz recently stepped back into his role as CEO, which he initially held as founder of Starbucks. In the letter, the employees wrote: "For years Starbucks has boasted its progressive policies and benefits. While we do acknowledge our company has a laudable history compared to others, we CANNOT in good conscience remain silent."