Starbucks Is Launching 2 New Rainbow Drinks for a Good Cause

Following last summer's sensational off-menu Rainbow Drinks, the official launch of the Pink Drink, and most recently, the addition of the new Ombre Pink Drink, it was only a matter of time before Starbucks unleashed even more spectacularly colorful beverages for summer. Well, that time has come now that the coffee giant and Lady Gaga have teamed up to introduce two all-new vibrant drinks as part of a promotion dubbed as the Cups of Kindness Collection.
Starbucks and Lady Gaga announced the lineup of drinks on Monday as a promotion to raise money for the pop superstar's charity, the Born This Way Foundation, and to help spread an increasingly important message: "be kind," according to a press release. The collection includes a total of four drinks hand-picked by Gaga: a new Violet Drink and Matcha Lemonade as well as the aforementioned Pink Drink and Ombre Pink Drink. Starbucks said it will donate 25 cents to the foundation for each Cups of Kindness drink sold from Tuesday, June 13, through Monday, June 19.
Starbucks said the "refreshingly sweet" Matcha Lemonade is made by taking finely ground Teavana matcha green tea and shaking it together with lemonade and ice. As for the Violet Drink, the company said it mixes the sweet and tart combo of blackberries and hibiscus from its Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher with coconut milk and ice to create the light violet-hued beverage. Just like the Pink Drink and Ombre Pink Drink, both of the new creations are non-dairy. Lady Gaga appears to have a favorite.
“I adore the entire collection and I instantly fell in love with the Matcha Lemonade,” she said.
Starbucks has committed a minimum $250,000 donation to the Born This Way Foundation, per the release. The proceeds will go towards programs that support youth empowerment and wellness, such as improving mental health resources and creating positive environments, among others. In other words, you can now feel slightly less terrible about blowing $5 on a Pink Drink.
