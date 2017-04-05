This Cherry Pie Starbucks Frappuccino Comes with a Pie Crust Lid

Starbucks Frappuccinos have long blurred the line between coffee drink and dessert, with decadent flavors like Caramel Waffle Cone, Birthday Cake, and Double Double Fudge Bar. The coffee giant's latest blended beverage, a pie-flavored Frappuccino that comes with a dome lid made entirely out of pie crust, might just take the thinly veiled dessert-in-a-cup idea to a new extreme.
Starbucks said the new drink, the American Cherry Pie Frappuccino, was inspired by traditional cherry pie à la mode. It's made by blending vanilla, milk, and ice together, then combining that with two layers of cherry compote and topping it all with whipped cream. The pièce de résistance, though, is a crunchy dome-shaped crust that adds a cherry pie flavor and texture to the drink and appears to act as an edible lid, complete with a hole for the straw. Basically, it's cherry pie and ice cream, but deconstructed and Frappuccino-ized, if you will, for your slurping pleasure.
Don't get too excited about grabbing one for dessert any time soon, though. A Starbucks spokesperson said the drink will only be available at the chain's location in Japan, starting on April 13, meaning Americans sadly won't be able to experience the American dessert-inspired flavor. But with summer around the corner, it's only a matter of time before Starbucks drops new and equally indulgent Frappuccino flavors here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.