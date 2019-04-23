Making Starbucks Espresso Drinks at Home Is About to Be Way Easier

It may seem like there’s a Starbucks on every corner, but some days you just don’t have the time and patience to pop in and grab your favorite drink. Fortunately, there are ways to get the coffee you love at home, and now, whipping up your favorite espresso drinks yourself -- in the privacy of your kitchen -- is about to get easier.
The coffee giant has teamed up with Nestle to introduce Starbucks by Nespresso, the first product from the pairing since they jointly formed the Global Coffee Alliance in 2018. Now you can get the espresso you may or may not be addicted to right in your kitchen, without waiting in line or having your name butchered. Just because a well-trained barista isn’t making your Starbucks order, doesn’t mean it won’t be good either. The coffee purveyor said, “Each capsule combines the high-quality, 100% arabica Starbucks coffee that customers know and love.”
The capsules come in four varieties you may find familiar:
- Starbucks Espresso Roast: This is the chain’s signature, standard espresso. It’s rich and bold with a hint of caramel-like sweetness. You can get it in decaf, too.
- Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast: Think Starbucks’s signature espresso, but without that roasty “burnt” flavor. The company said it’s meant to bring out the sweetness of milk for super-smooth drinks.
- Starbucks Single-Origin Colombia: This one’s a blend that features Colombian coffee’s beloved nutty finish and a big “juicy” taste, per a press release.
- Starbucks Pike Place Roast: You can brew Starbucks’ most basic brewed coffee option as espresso. The blend of Latin American coffees has subtle hints of chocolate and toasty notes that might remind you of Espresso Roast, but without the edge.
“Starbucks by Nespresso is a product that we have been very excited about since the formation of the Global Coffee Alliance,” Tony Matta, President of Nestle Starbucks Coffee, said in a statement. “Within this partnership, we are constantly searching for ways to elevate the at-home experience, and Starbucks by Nespresso is the perfect way to bring a new, exciting coffee experience into the homes of our customers.”
Coffee lovers worried about their carbon footprint need not stress about Starbucks by Nespresso. Both the coffee company and Nestle “share a commitment to sustainability,” according to a release about the new product. The coffee pods are made of aluminum and are recyclable as part of Nespresso’s recycling program, so you can have good coffee at home and do your part to save the environment. What’s more, the coffee is made with ethically sourced, 100% high-quality arabica coffee in adherence with Starbucks’ C.A.F.E Practices.
As for where you can get Starbucks by Nespresso, the capsules will release in May. They’ll be available on Amazon, Walmart, and Jet’s websites at first, followed by wide availability after that.
So, with a little flavored syrup and steamed milk, you may end up being your own barista some day. All you’re missing is one of those green aprons.
