Starbucks' Newest Fall Drink Is a Spicy Take on the Classic Mocha

At first sip, it's a warm and spicy twist on Starbucks' classic Caffè Mocha. But after a few more slurps of the stuff, you realize it packs a bit of heat that you feel on the back of your throat -- similar to that of a Chai Latte -- along with the familiar not-too-sweet chocolatey Mocha flavor. But don't be alarmed by the words chile and heat. If we had to describe the spiciness level on a scale of one to five fire emoji, it'd be a one -- with an asterisk because you can always ask for extra Chile Mocha topping.

Best of all, the Chile Mocha is nowhere near as sweet as a Pumpkin Spice Latte (which has 50g of sugar in a grande), so if you're not a fan of the sugary pumpkin madness, it could very well be your go-to fall drink this year.