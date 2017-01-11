Starbucks' Newest Drink Combines Beer and Coffee

Starbucks is serving an all-new coffee beverage and, believe it or not, it's not a latte, Frappuccino, or brewed coffee drink you might expect from the caffeine giant. In fact, the bold new menu item is more of a cocktail in that it brings coffee and beer together in what's been billed as a "first-of-its-kind Starbucks beverage." Seriously.

It's called the Espresso Cloud IPA, and it's the newest drink to hit the menu at Starbucks Evenings stores, the approximately 440 Starbucks locations across the country that offer alcoholic beverages like beer and wine, along with small plates. The boozy hand-crafted beverage is made by mixing shaken espresso, a can of craft IPA beer, and other ingredients, which Starbucks admits is an "unexpected combination." Here's how Starbucks explains it: