News

Starbucks Is Serving New Secret Menu Drinks Created by Baristas

By Published On 10/13/2016 By Published On 10/13/2016
Courtesy of Starbucks

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Starbucks claims there are more than 170,000 ways to customize the drinks on its menu, and after the "rainbow drink" craze on Instagram this summer, it's clear people are getting pretty damn creative. As you can imagine, Starbucks baristas also come up with their own delicious drinks amid the caffeinated chaos, and now, the coffee giant is actually featuring the creations as new "Barista Originals."

For just two weekends -- October 13-16 and October 20-23 -- more than 7,500 Starbucks locations across the country will highlight drinks developed exclusively by baristas serving at the front lines of American's coffee addiction. Specifically, each participating store will feature unique beverages based on five recipes submitted by baristas and selected by Starbucks' marketing team, according to a press release. And as a spokesperson explains, the drinks will likely vary from store to store, depending on what they choose to create. 

The five featured recipes include twists on cold brew, lattes, and even a Frappuccino -- all with flavors from Starbucks' lineup of fall seasonal drinks. Although your local Starbucks might choose to feature a different "Barista Original" drink, the list could serve as inspiration for the next time you want to drink outside the box (we'll show ourselves out now, sorry). Here's the full list:

  • Grande 1 pump Pumpkin Spice with Breve Cold Brew
  • Grande Chai 1 pump Pumpkin Spice and 1 pump Cinnamon Dolce
  • Grande Salted Caramel White Chocolate Mocha
  • Grande Affogato extra Caramel Sauce, extra Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino
  • Grande 1 pump Cinnamon Dolce 1 Pump Pumpkin Spice Flat White

Pretty cool, right? Certainly beats having another basic PSL

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and used to create some WILD drinks when he was a Starbucks barista in college. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
NBA Player's Overconfidence Provides the Perfect Meme to End 2016

related

READ MORE
This Map Shows What Each State Googled More Than Every Other State in 2016

related

READ MORE
JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $39 Tickets Right Now

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like