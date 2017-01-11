Starbucks Is Serving New Secret Menu Drinks Created by Baristas

Starbucks claims there are more than 170,000 ways to customize the drinks on its menu, and after the "rainbow drink" craze on Instagram this summer, it's clear people are getting pretty damn creative. As you can imagine, Starbucks baristas also come up with their own delicious drinks amid the caffeinated chaos, and now, the coffee giant is actually featuring the creations as new "Barista Originals."
For just two weekends -- October 13-16 and October 20-23 -- more than 7,500 Starbucks locations across the country will highlight drinks developed exclusively by baristas serving at the front lines of American's coffee addiction. Specifically, each participating store will feature unique beverages based on five recipes submitted by baristas and selected by Starbucks' marketing team, according to a press release. And as a spokesperson explains, the drinks will likely vary from store to store, depending on what they choose to create.
The five featured recipes include twists on cold brew, lattes, and even a Frappuccino -- all with flavors from Starbucks' lineup of fall seasonal drinks. Although your local Starbucks might choose to feature a different "Barista Original" drink, the list could serve as inspiration for the next time you want to drink outside the box (we'll show ourselves out now, sorry). Here's the full list:
- Grande 1 pump Pumpkin Spice with Breve Cold Brew
- Grande Chai 1 pump Pumpkin Spice and 1 pump Cinnamon Dolce
- Grande Salted Caramel White Chocolate Mocha
- Grande Affogato extra Caramel Sauce, extra Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino
- Grande 1 pump Cinnamon Dolce 1 Pump Pumpkin Spice Flat White
Pretty cool, right? Certainly beats having another basic PSL.
