Starbucks Has an All-New Holiday Cold Brew Drink

Starbucks put a surprising twist on its tradition this week, when it launched an all-new green cup alongside the return of its holiday drink lineup. Now, the company has revealed a brand new holiday beverage that puts a seasonal twist on cold brew coffee. Yes, you read that right: a cold holiday drink.
Starbucks calls it the Spiced Sweet Cream Nariño 70 Cold Brew, and well, it's more or less a spicy, seasonal version of the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew it launched with Nitro Cold Brew over the summer. As Starbucks explains in a press release, the drink is made by taking Nariño 70 Cold Brew coffee, which is slow-steeped for 20 hours, and combining it with flavors like cinnamon, anise, nutmeg, and vanilla. Finally, it's finished with house-made sweet cream. Sounds like a nice way to spend all those $5 Starbucks gift cards you're about to get over the next couple of months, right?
Starbucks Rewards members can get a special "first taste" of the sweet and spicy drink starting Thursday, November 3rd. The drink will officially land on the menu at Starbucks stores in the US and Canada "late in November," according to the release. Oh, and because it's a cold drink, you can expect it to be served in a decidedly not red, holiday decoration-free clear cup, at least for now (Starbucks hasn't revealed its new holiday cups yet).
Sure, the super fancy-sounding Spiced Sweet Cream Nariño 70 Cold Brew -- maybe just call it "holiday cold brew" -- probably won't replace your go-to Gingerbread Latte or Peppermint Mocha, but it could very well be the way to go when you're sweating under all your sweaters and scarves.
