Starbucks Has an All-New Holiday Cold Brew Drink

Starbucks put a surprising twist on its tradition this week, when it launched an all-new green cup alongside the return of its holiday drink lineup. Now, the company has revealed a brand new holiday beverage that puts a seasonal twist on cold brew coffee. Yes, you read that right: a cold holiday drink.

Starbucks calls it the Spiced Sweet Cream Nariño 70 Cold Brew, and well, it's more or less a spicy, seasonal version of the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew it launched with Nitro Cold Brew over the summer. As Starbucks explains in a press release, the drink is made by taking Nariño 70 Cold Brew coffee, which is slow-steeped for 20 hours, and combining it with flavors like cinnamon, anise, nutmeg, and vanilla. Finally, it's finished with house-made sweet cream. Sounds like a nice way to spend all those $5 Starbucks gift cards you're about to get over the next couple of months, right?