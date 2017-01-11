Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Drinks for Life

Starbucks is also introducing additional ways to earn game plays, such as a "Jump the Line" challenge that rewards you for buying your drinks via the mobile app and "Hot Streak," which rewards you for playing multiple days in a row, according to a press release. Perhaps best of all is the new ability to trade in three of the same digital game piece for one new game play.

Along with the grand prize of coffee for life for seven winners (five in the US and two in Canada), 45 people will win Starbucks for a year, 250 people will win Starbucks for a month, and 800 people will win Starbucks for a week. Game pieces can also be used to win bonus Starbucks Rewards stars, but you can also win five bonus stars instantly when you play.