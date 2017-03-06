Starbucks Is Serving Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew Coffee

The coffee beans absorb the whiskey flavor from the barrel over the course of several weeks, and although the roasting process burns off the actual alcohol, the company claims the flavors and the aroma of the whiskey still comes through in the drinks. That's right: the barrel aged coffee is totally non-alcoholic, so don't expect anything other than a caffeine buzz from drinking the stuff.

"The process takes time, care and patience, ensuring we deliver a distinct experience that stays true to the specialness of the coffee while imparting the complementary, distinguished flavor of the oak-aged barrel," Duane Thompson, a member of Starbucks beverage R&D team, said in a statement. "You get those earthy notes mingling with the oak to create a cup that’s unlike any other."