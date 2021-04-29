Starbucks Is Launching a Premium Version of Its Instant Coffee

Desperate times call for desperate measures, which means it's safe to assume we've all forced down some instant coffee in our day. But let's be real here, it's not great. Or at least, it wasn't. Past tense. Starbucks is introducing a premium version of its instant coffee, so you can capitalize on the convenience without skimping on quality.

With just about everyone stuck at home this past year, we had to play barista ourselves—a trend that's ignited instant coffee sales. According to Starbucks, they've spiked 12.5% year of year. The Seattle-based coffee giant, however, wants to elevate that experience for you.

"You won’t have to choose between taste and convenience with Starbucks Premium Instant, which makes it easy to upgrade your everyday cup of multi-serve instant coffee with the Starbucks quality taste you know and love from the comfort of home," Starbucks said in a statement to Thrillist. "Created with the same high-quality beans used in Starbucks cafes, Starbucks Premium Instant coffee is available in three varieties."