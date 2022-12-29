Starbucks Just Announced Major Changes to Its Rewards Program

Out with the old, in with the new? Starbucks is revamping its loyalty program like every other company on the planet right now, but unfortunately for us, it means we've gotta spend more for those free lattes.

Beginning February 13, a free cup of coffee (iced or hot), tea, baked goods, packaged snacks, or a to-go cup will cost you 100 stars (i.e. points), while lattes, Frappuccinos, and hot breakfast items are 200 stars. Salads, lunch sandwiches, protein boxes, and packaged coffee will run you 300 stars, CNN Business reports.

Here's why that's *not* a good thing: it's a leap from the previous reward program's pricing. Prior, members could use 50 stars to get hot tea, coffee, and baked goods; 150 for lattes, hot breakfast, or parfaits; and just 200 for salads, sandwiches, and protein boxes.

Now the good news here is that for every dollar you spend with a Starbucks card, you'll accumulate two stars. Considering my own caffeine habit, that's a quick stop to freebies. For those that are spending with a credit card or other payment method, they'll earn one star per dollar.

This isn't the only time Starbucks has toyed with its loyalty program as of late. In fact, in October the coffee giant teamed up with Delta so travelers could earn airline rewards on their in-airport coffee purchases too.