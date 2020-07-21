Starbucks Is Updating Its Loyalty Program With More Ways to Pay & Earn Stars

One of the reasons I love Starbucks -- beyond the simple fact that I need a daily minimum of three coffees to keep me alive and breathing -- is the rewards program. You get freebies for doing what you're already doing: buying 12 cold brews a week. And now, the Seattle-based coffee giant is upgrading its loyalty system even more.

On Tuesday, Starbucks announced major changes that'll make it easier to pay and earn those coveted rewards stars beginning this fall. All company-operated stores across the United States and Canada will be able to scan the Starbucks app on your phone, so you'll be able to earn points when you ending up paying by cash, credit/debit cards, or mobile wallet insed of with the balance on your Starbucks gift card. You can also save those payment methods directly in the app. Of course, you can still pay with a Starbucks card. This just gives you more options.

Here's how the point system will work going forward: If you pay via the balance on a Starbucks Card (the OG way), you'll continue to score two stars per $1 spent. If you use one of the new payment options -- credit/debit card, cash, or mobile wallet -- you'll get one star for every $1 spent. In other words, if for some reason you don't want to keep a Starbucks card loaded up with cash all the time, you'll be able to get in on the rewards with these new options instead of getting nothing.