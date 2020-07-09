Starbucks Will Finally Require Face Masks at All of Its Locations

Wearing a face mask is just the decent human thing to do. It's not only an easy task, but one that drastically cuts down on on the transmission of COVID-19. But if you weren't wearing one already, it's time to start -- especially if you want that morning cup of joe from Starbucks.

The Seattle-based coffee giant is now mandating face coverings for customers and team members nationwide. That means if you show up to your local Starbs sans mask, you'll be leaving sans latte.

"Since the beginning of this global crisis, Starbucks has stayed true to its mission and values by making decisions that are guided by three principles: prioritizing the health and well-being of our partners (employees) and customers; playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of this virus; and, showing up in a positive and responsible way to serve our communities," a rep for the company said via email.

The newly-implemented regulation, which will go into effect July 15 at all company-owned cafés, requires all guests to wear the mask indoors, but excludes drive-thru and curbside pickups (though, if we're being real here, you should wear a mask in those scenarios too).

Starbucks began the slow process of reopening in early May, where local mandates allow. But that doesn't mean the chain is easing up on health and safety protocol along with it.

"Everything we are doing right now... meets and in many cases even exceeds the expert guidance provided by the CDC and other public health authorities," EVP and President Rossann Williams said. "We know the science on COVID-19 and local mandates are constantly shifting, and rather than waiting for clarity, we want to continue to take additional steps now to ensure the health and safety of our partners."