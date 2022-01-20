McDonald's and Starbucks Are Cutting Store Hours Due to the Omicron Surge

Two of the biggest quick-serve brands in the country, McDonald's and Starbucks, recently announced the possibility of reduced hours and offerings due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has caused business closures, supply chain issues, and a reduced workforce.

Last Friday, Starbucks sent an email to customers warning that their experience may look different due to changes brought about by the recent Omicron surge. The email provided to Thrillist by a Starbucks spokesperson reveals that some stores will have shortened hours or limited product availability and that mobile order and payment features may be temporarily turned off.

Starbucks, unfortunately, isn't alone. McDonald's locations are now open 10% fewer hours on average, according to comments by CEO Chris Kempczinksi reported in The Wall Street Journal. In an October earnings call, Kempczinski warned that shortened hours were on the table because of staffing shortages. "It is putting some pressure on things like operating hours, where we might be dialing back late night for example from what we would ordinarily be doing," he said, according to National Restaurant News.

Although this news feels rather bleak for fast food fans and coffee drinkers alike, Starbucks assured customers that resolving the issue is its top priority. "We are working quickly to resolve all customer disruptions," the email stated. The coffee company also added in its email that Starbucks Rewards members' Star expiration will be postponed through April 1, 2022, to thank fans for all of their patience and loyalty. Starbucks suggests customers check the Starbucks app to keep up-to-date with current store hours and product availability.