Starbucks & McDonalds Are Requiring Face Masks Again

Following a brief reprieve from mask mandates, the CDC is once again cautioning everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a face-covering indoors. Major chains like Starbucks and McDonald's are responding with reinstated mask requirements of their own, for employees and customers alike.

In accordance with government guidance, Starbucks announced Monday that it has updated its COVID-19 response page, once again requiring masks, continued temperature checks, and enhanced sanitation to keep guests and staffers safe.

"In alignment with the updated guidance from the CDC, Starbucks strongly recommends customers wear facial coverings while visiting our stores, regardless of vaccination status," the chain wrote. "Where mandated by local law or regulation, Starbucks will require customers wear masks while in our stores. Additionally, starting August 5 all company-operated store partners are required, regardless of vaccination status, to wear facial coverings while on shift."

Meanwhile, McDonald's confirmed last week that it would also reinstate a mask policy in the wake of surging cases. According to Reuters, both staff and guests will be required to wear face coverings in areas of high or substantial transmission, whether vaccinated or not. So while technically that excludes some areas of the country, 80% of all U.S. counties currently qualify as experiencing a high transmission rate. Chances are yours is included.

The burger slinger's loosened mask policy, which was announced in May, was short-lived and still required employees and unvaccinated guests to cover up, the outlet reports.