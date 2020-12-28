Starbucks Is Celebrating 2021 With a Deal for $2 Off Breakfast Sandwiches
Kick off the new year with plant-based breakfast options for cheap.
Breakfast has the power to help you start your day on the right foot. It sets you up for success in the intervening hours between when you eat it and your next meal. Maybe breakfast can help you start a new year on the right foot, too. Starbucks is inviting you to find out with a rare discount on its plant-based breakfast sandwiches and wraps in January 2021.
The coffee mega chain announced the promotion—dubbed "Meatless Mondays"—on December 28. Every Monday from January 4 through January 25, you can score $2 off any of its vegetarian breakfast sandwiches or wraps, according to a spokesperson. Here's the full list of plant-based options you can choose from:
- Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
- Southwest Veggie Wrap
- Spinach Feta & Egg White Wrap
Will a cheaper breakfast get your year off to a good start? That remains to be seen. But it's probably safe to say the offer is a good way to start the work week. At the very least, it's a good excuse to try Starbucks' relatively new Impossible Breakfast Sandwich if you haven't already.
