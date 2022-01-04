Get $2 Off Your Starbucks Impossible Breakfast Sandwich Every Monday This Month

This morning, Starbucks announced the return of its fan-favorite Pistachio Latte as a new year treat, but that's not the only exciting news out of the Seattle-based coffee giant. The chain is bringing back its Meatless Mondays for the entire month of January, and you can get $2 off your Impossible Breakfast Sandwiches each week.

As part of Starbucks' ongoing mission to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030, you'll get the plant-based sandwich for less every single Monday when you stop by your local shop, order via the Starbucks app, or through Uber Eats.

The Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, which features a plant-based sausage patty, cage-free fried egg, and aged cheddar cheese on a sesame ciabatta bun, debuted in June 2020. And while it's available on a year-round basis, this marks the chain's second annual Meatless Mondays.