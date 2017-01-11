This Starbucks Menu Hack Makes THE Perfect Breakfast

Starbucks' increasingly customizable menu has given way to numerous menu hacks and so-called "secret menu" items like the insane "rainbow drinks" that took over Instagram this summer. Now, it looks like people are ordering another twist on the coffee giant's offerings, and this time, it involves breakfast.
As explained in a report by Refinery29, some Starbucks customers are essentially turning the chain's simple instant oatmeal bowls into caffeine-spiked lattes for an all-in-one breakfast on the go, and they actually sound pretty good. Thankfully, this menu hack is much, much simpler than the aforementioned rainbow drinks.
All you have to do is order the existing oatmeal option on Starbucks' menu and ask for steamed milk (whole, nonfat, soy, etc.) instead of hot water along with two (or more) shots of espresso. Depending on your barista, they'll add the espresso shots to the oatmeal for you, but if not, it's easy to combine the two on your own along with your desired toppings, according to the report. Of course, customizing Starbucks oatmeal is far from a new concept, but it seems like this particular concoction is starting to get more attention.
At this rate, it's only a matter of time before people start ordering rainbow oatmeal, right?
