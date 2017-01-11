This Starbucks Menu Hack Makes THE Perfect Breakfast

All you have to do is order the existing oatmeal option on Starbucks' menu and ask for steamed milk (whole, nonfat, soy, etc.) instead of hot water along with two (or more) shots of espresso. Depending on your barista, they'll add the espresso shots to the oatmeal for you, but if not, it's easy to combine the two on your own along with your desired toppings, according to the report. Of course, customizing Starbucks oatmeal is far from a new concept, but it seems like this particular concoction is starting to get more attention.

At this rate, it's only a matter of time before people start ordering rainbow oatmeal, right?