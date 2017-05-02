Starbucks' Newest Frappuccino Is the Opposite of the Unicorn Frappuccino

In the days since Starbucks' viral Unicorn Frappuccino mercifully vanished from your news feeds and timelines, several equally absurd -- and totally unofficial -- flavors have emerged on social media to take its place. But on Tuesday, Starbucks announced an all-new Frappuccino and not only is it official, it's also the exact opposite of the unicorn flavor.
Starbucks calls it the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino, and instead of questionably colorful sour swirls, the drink features "cooling" mint and dark chocolate flavors and -- get this -- coffee. Best of all, the new frapp sounds as good as it looks. Baristas make it by blending scoops of extra-dark cocoa, cooling mint-flavored sugar crystals, coffee, milk, and ice, then cutting the drink with a layer of whipped cream. Finally, it's topped with more whipped cream a sprinkle of more dark cocoa. You can get one at participating Starbucks locations in the US and Canada starting on Tuesday, May 2.
Whereas the controversial Unicorn Frappuccino played into the wildly colorful unicorn food trend, the decidedly black and white blended beverage is the coffee giant's dive into the growing "dark food" trend, according to a press release. In other words, get ready to see photos and videos of it all over Instagram. Starting an hour ago.
Tuesday also marks the annual return of Starbucks' S'More Frappuccino. For the uninitiated, the beverage is made with marshmallow-infused whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and a blend of coffee, milk, and ice. Then, it's all topped with more marshmallow-infused whipped cream and a dusting of graham cracker crumble. Additionally, the chain's Frappuccino Happy Hour deal (half-price Frappuccinos from 3pm to 6pm) is coming back, too, starting on May 5 and ending on May 14.
All said, summer Frappuccino season has officially arrived. We'll keep you updated on what Starbucks unleashes next.
