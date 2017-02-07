Starbucks Is Unleashing 3 'Molten Chocolate' Drinks for Valentine's Day

Few things say true love like getting up early to make the coffee for your partner in the morning. But now, it looks like you can take the sweet little favor to a whole new level with Starbucks' lineup of decadent "Molten Chocolate" drinks, returning just in time for Valentine's Day.

The coffee giant announced Monday that the chocolaty dessert-coffee hybrids will arrive at participating locations in the US and Canada as well as the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions on Tuesday, February 7. But just like last year, all three of the limited edition drinks -- the Molten Chocolate Latte, the Molten Chocolate Frappuccino, and the Molten Hot Chocolate -- will only be available through February 14.