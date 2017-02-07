News

Starbucks Is Unleashing 3 'Molten Chocolate' Drinks for Valentine's Day

Courtesy of Starbucks

Few things say true love like getting up early to make the coffee for your partner in the morning. But now, it looks like you can take the sweet little favor to a whole new level with Starbucks' lineup of decadent "Molten Chocolate" drinks, returning just in time for Valentine's Day. 

The coffee giant announced Monday that the chocolaty dessert-coffee hybrids will arrive at participating locations in the US and Canada as well as the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions on Tuesday, February 7. But just like last year, all three of the limited edition drinks -- the Molten Chocolate Latte, the Molten Chocolate Frappuccino, and the Molten Hot Chocolate -- will only be available through February 14. 

Here's how Starbucks describes the full lineup, per a press release:

Molten Chocolate Latte: Chocolatey chips are melted into espresso, then topped with steamed milk combined with bittersweet mocha sauce. This latte is topped with mocha- and espresso-infused whipped cream and an espresso mocha drizzle. It is available hot and iced.

Molten Chocolate Frappuccino: This drink is a mix of coffee with rich mocha sauce and chocolatey chips blended with milk and ice. The beverage is finished with mocha- and espresso-infused whipped cream and an espresso mocha drizzle.

Molten Hot Chocolate: Bittersweet mocha sauce and chocolatey chips are melted into steamed milk for a smooth and creamy taste. Mocha and espresso-infused whipped cream and espresso mocha drizzle top off the beverage.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and needs more chocolate in his life. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

