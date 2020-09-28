Starbucks Is Hosting an Entire Week of Promos for Rewards Members
Free coffee is coming your way!!!
We all doctor up our coffee differently. Maybe you're a one sugar, dash of cream kind of sipper or maybe you swear by a cup of black java. It doesn't much matter, because I think we can all agree on at least one thing: the best latte, cold brew, or whatever, is the kind that's free.
Naturally, Starbucks has long celebrated National Coffee Day in various ways, but this year, the company is taking its festivities to a new level with a special deal for free coffee. The chain is also unleashing a week of promos, including exclusive deals, games, and extra star days, so you can rack up those food and drink freebies.
Though Starbucks has remained mum on certain deets (stay tuned on social for surprises!), Star Days kicks off Monday, September 28 with an augmented reality game that gives you the chance to snag 2.5 million in prizes like free coffee, breakfast, and straight up rewards points to use whenever. Meanwhile, for Tuesday's National Coffee Day celebration, rewards members who buy a grande or larger handcrafted beverage will score a free drink loaded to their account for a future visit. The chain will also be awarding triple points on all orders on Thursday, October 1.
Of course, to actually take advantage of the deals you'll have to first sign up for the rewards program -- if you haven't already. It's easy enough, too. Just navigate on over to the site and plug in your info. You won't regret it even after Star Days comes to a close. Earlier this year the chain made it easier to earn and redeem those coveted loyalty points.
"Having a connection with our customers, whether in our stores or digitally, allows us to anticipate their needs and deliver the products and experiences they are looking for. Our customers have shared with us that they would like more options to pay and earn Stars in the app as a Starbucks Rewards member, in addition to the Starbucks Card," chief marketing officer Brady Brewer said in a statement. "We expect the expansion of payment options will appeal to an even wider customer audience and deepen engagement with our members."
