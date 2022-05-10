Starbucks Has a Brand New Cold Brew Flavor on Its Permanent Menu

Starbucks has upgraded the classic cold brew with its exquisite cold foam toppings. Now, the Seattle-based coffee giant is adding yet another rendition to menus, and it was "inspired by nostalgic summer moments."

Just in time for spring, Starbucks has unveiled its Chocolate Cream Cold Brew, which features a light, sweet, and silky chocolate cream cold foam topping with sweetened vanilla syrup. The menu item will be available permanently starting on Tuesday, May 10.

"When creating this beverage, we wanted to bring our customers a drink that would transport them back to their favorite summer memories with each sip," Rosalyn Batingan, a Starbucks beverage developer, said in a statement. "The classic combination of coffee and notes of chocolate, along with the malt flavoring of the chocolate cream cold foam, are reminiscent of a chocolate malted milkshake or that last bit of melted chocolate ice cream on a warm summer day to recreate the sweet, creamy flavor of summers past."