Starbucks Has a New Tipping System, Here's What You Need to Know

If you’ve been to Starbucks recently, you may have noticed something new at checkout. When you pay with a credit card, you'll now be prompted to select how much you want to tip your barista. It's a feature that, at most other coffee shops, is standard. But it's been a hard-fought battle to get the feature added at Starbucks locations.

"Our partners (employees) have been looking for us to implement credit card tipping," a representative from Starbucks told Thrillist. "It was something that was among the discussion at our collaboration sessions earlier this year and even before then. The system is similar to what you would see at other retailers and not unique to Starbucks."

Despite the relatively standard nature of the addition, some outlets have reported that customers have been griping on social media about the new feature. Some outlets and at least one viral TikTok have even suggested that Starbucks employees themselves don't like the feature. Yes, yes, there are some people who are willing to admit online that they don't like to tip the service workers in their lives. However, despite this drama that seems to be dominating the headlines, everything about the new option is pretty straightforward.

First, the option to tip on payments made through the Starbucks app was already in place. The new tipping ability for credit card payments made in-store and in the drive-thru was first launched in some Starbucks locations in the fall. After swiping or tapping your card, you'll be shown a screen where you can choose to tip or not, and how much.

Starbucks confirmed that the new option is being widely used among customers.

"Starbucks began to roll out the new capability in September 2022 in select stores in the US. We expect to continue rolling out this feature through the end of the year," the Starbucks representative shared with Thrillist. "That rollout completed this week across all eligible stores and we’ve already seen customers take advantage, with nearly half of credit card/debit card transactions including a tip."

Credit card tipping has been a demand from Starbucks Workers United, the group organizing Starbucks workers into unions. It is the first major win for Starbucks. According to Jacklyn Gabel, a Starbucks employee and member of Starbucks Workers United, it has been a long time coming. Gabel says it feels cruel that the option was rolled out to non-union workers before it was made available to unionized Starbucks employees.