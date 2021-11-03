Starbucks Just Unveiled Its New Holiday Cup Designs
All four designs are hitting stores nationwide on November 4.
The unveiling of Starbucks' annual holiday cup designs is a momentous occasion. It signals the season's changing when we finally put the pumpkin spice stuff to rest and start stress shopping for holiday presents. Plus, it just wouldn't be right to sip your Peppermint Mocha from a generic tumbler. Where's the fun in that?
On Wednesday, the Seattle-based coffee giant unleashed not one but four new holiday-inspired cup designs. They are the Wrapping Paper Cup, Ribbon Cup, Holiday Light Cup, and Candy Cane Cup.
"This holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm, and we wanted it to be inclusive," Starbucks associate creative director Suzie Reecer said in a blog post. "Our goal was to really bring joy to every customer and every partner."
For this year's campaign, the creative team brought back its classic red, green, and white shades but with the addition of a frosty lilac, as well as a little gift tag on the back of each cup so you can personalize your festive beverages. Beginning November 4, you can snag the festive red cups across the US and Canada when you order a Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, or any other hot holiday beverage.
"I'm so looking forward to the holidays in our stores. I think it's going to just bring so much happiness to everyone at a time when we are all really ready for it," Reecer added in the post. "We hope Starbucks can be a place that brings our customers and partners pure holiday joy."