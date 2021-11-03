Starbucks Just Unveiled Its New Holiday Cup Designs

The unveiling of Starbucks' annual holiday cup designs is a momentous occasion. It signals the season's changing when we finally put the pumpkin spice stuff to rest and start stress shopping for holiday presents. Plus, it just wouldn't be right to sip your Peppermint Mocha from a generic tumbler. Where's the fun in that?

On Wednesday, the Seattle-based coffee giant unleashed not one but four new holiday-inspired cup designs. They are the Wrapping Paper Cup, Ribbon Cup, Holiday Light Cup, and Candy Cane Cup.

"This holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm, and we wanted it to be inclusive," Starbucks associate creative director Suzie Reecer said in a blog post. "Our goal was to really bring joy to every customer and every partner."