Starbucks Just Added 2 All-New Drinks for Spring

Starbucks loves giving us new drinks and, thankfully, we love trying them. In preparation for spring, the coffee chain announced two new drinks on Monday that will be available starting Tuesday, March 2.

The all-new iced drinks are hand-shaken, a cocktail-like process that Starbucks first started playing with in 2003. The idea with shaking drinks before serving them is that it cools the beverage quickly and evenly mixes ingredients to achieve maximum flavor.

"The fun thing about shaking is it adds another dimension to the beverage," said Alicia Binion, senior product developer at Starbucks, in a statement. "It creates a rich texture on your palate—by just adding air. When you take that first sip, you get a wonderful froth that is infused with flavor."