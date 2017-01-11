People Are Obviously Overreacting to Starbucks' New Green Cups

With the official return of Starbucks' holiday drinks on Tuesday, you can now get your seasonal Gingerbread Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, or Eggnog Latte fix. But don't expect your next Peppermint Mocha be served in one of Starbuck's iconic red holiday cups. At least, not yet.

Instead, Starbucks has launched all-new, limited edition green cups alongside the return of its holiday drink lineup, breaking with the tradition the coffee giant has taught you to expect over the years. The new decidedly not-red cups are meant to celebrate unity amid the bruising election and feature a mosaic of more than a hundred people drawn in a single, continuous stroke, according to a press release.