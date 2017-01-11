People Are Obviously Overreacting to Starbucks' New Green Cups

With the official return of Starbucks' holiday drinks on Tuesday, you can now get your seasonal Gingerbread Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, or Eggnog Latte fix. But don't expect your next Peppermint Mocha be served in one of Starbuck's iconic red holiday cups. At least, not yet.
Instead, Starbucks has launched all-new, limited edition green cups alongside the return of its holiday drink lineup, breaking with the tradition the coffee giant has taught you to expect over the years. The new decidedly not-red cups are meant to celebrate unity amid the bruising election and feature a mosaic of more than a hundred people drawn in a single, continuous stroke, according to a press release.
But despite the positive statement Starbucks is making with the cups, all the green has left some people, well, seeing red (sorry, we had to).
Despite all the caffeinated fury and vitriol, it turns out that Starbucks did not say the green cup is replacing the red holiday cups, but just that your drinks will be served in them for a limited time starting November 1st. Considering the green cup's obvious peg to the 2016 election, it's probably safe to expect the red cups to return sometime after Election Day, November 8th. Thankfully, countless other people are responding with some reason.
Better yet, a theory has emerged that suggests the green cups is Starbucks' way of giving a big middle finger to all the people who foamed at the mouth over the company's Christmas decoration-less red cups last year.
At the end of the day, critics of the green cups will be the loudest, but plenty of other people have tweeted to commend Starbucks its powerful call for unity, and of course, because they look nice, too.
Again, Starbucks made no mention of when it will launch its beloved and, apparently, widely mourned red cups, but all signs indicate that it'll be soon after Election Day. In the meantime, all we can do is hope that the message of coming together as a community isn't drowned out by all of the complaining.
