We Tried Starbucks' New Sugar Cookie Holiday Drink to See If It's Any Good

Each year, like clockwork, Starbucks debuts a lineup of holiday-themed beverages to ignite our seasonal spirit. It's the coffee chain's way of decking the halls. And while the classics (think Peppermint Mocha) hold a special place in our hearts, Starbucks' newest holiday drink has the potential to overshadow the old favorites.

Starbucks unveiled the all-new Iced Sugar Cookie AlmondMilk Latte on November 3. Not only is it the holiday drink lineup's first dairy-free beverage, but it's also one of the first cold-forward drinks to make the seasonal menu. It features espresso, almond milk, sugar cookie syrup, and red and green sprinkles to top it off.

When can you get it?

The Iced Sugar Cookie AlmondMilk Latte officially launched in stores across the United States on Thursday, November 4, which means you can stroll up to your local 'bucks and snag the espresso-based beverage now.

What's it taste like?

The Iced Sugar Cookie AlmondMilk Latte tastes like a fresh batch of cookies paired with a warm cup of coffee on Christmas morning. The espresso is swirled together with notes of butter, sugar, and the almond milk's rich nuttiness—hence Starbucks' decision to switch up its usual dairy choice. The sprinkles on top not only add a festive touch but round out the sugar cookie experience with that nostalgic texture and punch of sweetness to finish it off.