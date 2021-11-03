Starbucks Is Bringing Back Its Holiday Beverages with an All-New Seasonal Latte

When exactly your holiday season starts is up to you. Maybe you're decking the halls and blasting Mariah Carey at 12:01 am on November 1, or maybe, you've got a strict policy on celebrating after Thanksgiving. Either way, Starbucks is kicking things off early with the return of its holiday-favorite beverages and an all-new latte.

Beginning on November 4, the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Irish Cream Cold Brew are all making their triumphant return to Starbucks menus, along with a brand-new innovation, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.

The coffee giant's seasonal unveiling marks the first-ever non-dairy holiday drink. The almond milk latte features a sugar cookie-flavored syrup, Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice, and creamy almond milk before its topped with festive red and green cookie sprinkles. And unlike earlier launches, the Sugar Cookie Latte comes iced rather than hot like its predecessors, though you can opt for the latter if you need something to warm your glove-less hands.