Starbucks Is Unleashing This Wildly Pink 'Dragon Drink'

Game of Thrones is back on TV, and the world is in full-on dragon mania. So, it should come as no surprise that you can now go full Daenerys Targaryen with your Starbucks order. The coffee giant is introducing an Instagram-worthy Dragon Drink, first dreamed up by like-hungry customers in 2018, and this time it’s staying on the menu for good.
The Dragon Drink came about shortly after Starbucks rolled out its Mango Dragonfruit Refresher in 2018, which combined real fruit juice with mango and dragonfruit flavors. Creative customers swapped the water in the Refresher for dairy-free coconut milk, which created a dreamy light pink beverage that flooded Instagram feeds. Switching the water for coconut milk evidently changes the flavor profile of the drink, and people loved it. Due to its unexpected popularity, Starbucks has embraced the brightly-colored drink with open arms (and open hands for your money).
A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed the Dragon Drink will be a permanent fixture on the menu. It’ll be available at your local Starbucks starting on April 30.
Starbucks is also adding two new food items to the menu, both described as “picnic-worthy” by the coffee purveyor: a grilled cheese sandwich and a new wrap. The former is pretty standard -- a blend of three melty cheeses on toasted sourdough -- while the latter is a bit more refined. The Baja Black Bean Veggie Wrap combines black beans, salsa, and mixed veggies in a tortilla. In total, this wrap will boast more than a half a cup of vegetables, which isn’t half bad for an on-the-go meal. The grilled cheese will be a permanent menu item, but the new wrap is around only while supplies last.
These are just a few of many new Starbucks menu items for summer, according to a release from the company. The coffee company is bringing back the popular S’mores Frappuccino for a limited time, and just announced plans to add the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino to its permanent menu.
Unlike other Instagram-able food trends, Starbucks’ Dragon Drink actually sounds like a refreshing summer drink. But how long before someone customizes it to make the next trendy colorful drink?
