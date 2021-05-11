Starbucks Just Debuted an All-New Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino for Summer

Some associate summer with the weather and the holiday weekends. Me? Not so much. I know summer's coming once Starbucks drops its latest warm-weather Frappuccino. So, good news: it's here.

On Tuesday, the Seattle-based coffee giant has introduced its drink of the season: the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino. The beverage, which was created to evoke the nostalgia of "carefree summer moments," features layers of strawberry puree and whipped cream swirled with funnel cake-flavored Frappuccino—all topped with crunchy powdered sugar funnel cake pieces. The standard version is coffee-based, but you can also order it with a creme base, according to a spokesperson for the chain.

"Funnel cake is what good moods are made of, and customers are turning to nostalgic flavors inspired by past experiences like fairs, festivals, and amusement parks," Starbucks said in a statement.