Starbucks' Wild New Tie-Dye Frappuccino Is Basically the Unicorn Frapp 2.0

If you long for the halcyon days of unicorn bagels, unicorn ice cream, and unicorn specialty drinks, the party isn't over. Starbucks hasn't totally shaken the desire for brightly colored, Instagram-ready drinks.
The all-new Tie-Dye Frappuccino is the latest Frappuccino "flavor" of the summer at Starbucks, the company announced on Wednesday. We're well past the days of labeling food as "unicorn," it seems. Whether it's because of your hippy friend from high school or because of Stranger Things-induced nostalgia, it's called tie-dye now. But it's pretty much the same.
For a limited time at Starbucks locations across the United States and Canada, you're going to be able to pick up a Tie-Dye Frappuccino. They're available now, but Wednesday's announcement makes it sound as though the drink will be around for a very limited time. "Get it while you can," the release reads, "just like the peak of summer, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino is available only for a few days."
The drink has "a tropical fruit flavor" and gets topped off with vanilla whipped cream as well as "yellow, red, and blue powder." It takes its eye-popping color from turmeric, red beet, and spirulina. To be clear, it sounds like this isn't a coffee-based drink, so while you'll almost certainly get a sugar rush, you probably shouldn't order it for a pick-me-up. But bust out the rubber bands and primary colors, tie-dye is back.
