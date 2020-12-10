Starbucks Will Finally Offer Oat Milk Nationwide This Spring

Starbucks has made a pointed effort to make its menu more friendly to vegans in recent years, and 2021 will be no less progressive. The coffee house chain announced during its biennial Investor Day that all US locations will begin offering oat milk in the near future.

Starbucks found success after testing the plant-based alternative in select American markets, giving it grounds to go all in. There's no specific date for the nationwide rollout, but we can confirm that it will happen sometime in spring of 2021.

With oat milk on the menu, Starbucks will boast a pretty comprehensive roster of dairy-free alternatives that also includes soy milk, almond milk, and coconut milk.

Milks aren't the only area where Starbucks has added plant-based options. This year, the chain unveiled the meatless Southwest Veggie Wrap and Impossible Breakfast Sandwich to appease vegetarians and began testing a vegan breakfast sandwich near Seattle. Pre-2020, the chain's meatless savory options were sparse.

We've entered a new era of plant-based prominence, and @Starbucks, we couldn't be happier.

