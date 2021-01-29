Starbucks Is Offering Free Guided Meditation Alongside Frappuccinos, Cake Pops

Even outside of capacity restrictions and questions about whether to double or triple-mask, a visit to Starbucks can be stressful. Machines churn loudly, orders get mixed up, and someone might make a dad joke about not understanding what a grande is. But a new initiative may help tune all that out.

“Starbucks is partnering with Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, to offer customers a series of new meditations to transform their coffee routine into a mindful experience centered around the coffee ritual, along with a free 60-day Headspace Plus trial,” according to a press release.

The move comes after Starbucks provided its employees with free subscriptions to the app. Customers can sample the perk with five free guided meditations here and in the Starbucks app. If it clicks, you can get even more with a free 60-day subscription to Headspace Plus, which has tomes of meditative and mindful content.

And when they say 60 days, they mean it. The trial ends on March 7, sharp, and if you don’t cancel right away you’ll be charged $69.99 for an annual subscription.