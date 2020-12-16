Starbucks Puts a Pause on Happy Hours as COVID-19 Spike Continues
The coffee giant will focus on other individual promotions in the meantime.
Starbucks' wildly popular buy-one-get-one happy hours are the highlight of every coffee lover's month, but with COVID-19 numbers still on the rise, the company announced in an internal memo that it would be putting a hold on one of its most popular promotions in the name of safety.
Traditionally, Starbucks hosts a happy hour once a month, when customers can buy any handcrafted drink at its regular price and get another drink free between 2 and 7 pm local time. It's maybe the best deal Starbucks offers, so naturally, it draws a crowd.
You may recall that crowds, especially in closed-off spaces, are a problem right now—public health officials have repeatedly stated that gathering indoors increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Starbucks executives hope that pausing happy hours for a little while will limit overcrowding in stores and therefore reduce the chances of spreading the coronavirus.
As of now, Starbucks has only canceled the December 17 and January 7 happy hours, so if conditions start to improve, we could see the promotion's return as early as February, according to a report from Reuters.
In the meantime, Starbucks Rewards members can expect to find other occasional promotions which are visible in the mobile app.
