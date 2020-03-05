Starbucks Won't Fill Your Personal Mug Now, Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

Thrillist's Best (and the Rest): Best Easy Ramen Hacks and Winter Beers
As the global outbreak of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus continues, Starbucks announced on Wednesday that it's rolling out new measures to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious illness. One of this biggest changes you may notice is that Starbucks locations will no longer fill your personal mug, the company said in an open letter.
The letter highlighted Starbucks' commitment to "caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers" and "playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders" during this period of virus containment.
"Caring for health" will look like a few things, but most precautions will be behind the scenes (e.g. keeping the place generally cleaner for the rest of March by increasing sanitation regimens and paying extra for the labor required). The only signs of caution Starbucks goers are likely to notice are the shaking heads of cashiers when people present their mugs to be filled.
There's no word yet on when the company plans to allow personal mugs again, but do note that you can still receive the 10-cent discount if you bring a Starbucks reusable mug to the store.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.