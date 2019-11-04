Starbucks Just Opened a New Store Designed Just for Pickup Orders

I'm a big proponent of the Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay feature -- it's quick, convenient, and eliminates any drink shame (go get that frilly nonfat iced soy skinny mocha, sans embarrassment). And I'm far from alone. In fact, the company just opened its first-ever primarily pickup store for its on-the-go customers.
On Tuesday, November 5, Starbucks' first-ever pickup store will open in NYC's Penn Plaza. And while, technically, baristas will take your order IRL if you insist, ordering through the Starbucks mobile app is highly encouraged.
So here's how it works: Select your location as "Starbucks Pickup -- Pen Plaza" and place your mobile order. Once you arrive at the location (more on the space in a sec), you can track your drink on a digital status board. And when your beverage or menu item is up, the barista will hand 'er over. Easy enough.
"Our customers who are on-the-go have told us that connection and convenience are important to them," Vice President of Urban Markets Katie Young said in a statement. "By designing a store specifically for the mobile order occasion, we can deliver both for these customers using the store’s design, location and the expertise of our baristas."
According to Young, who spoke with CNN Business on Friday, the concept places a new focus on "convenience, comfort and connection." The store will occupy a 1,000-square foot space -- which, fyi, is nearly half the size of your standard location -- and will not have the typical seating or food display. Though, don't worry, the entire menu is still available. The aesthetic reportedly features a more modern design than Starbucks' usual coffee shop vibe.
And with holiday drinks just around the corner, now's the time capitalize.
