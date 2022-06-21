Starbucks Adds 2 New Drinks to Its Menu for Summer

As much as I love a steaming cup of hot coffee, I can't handle it in this summer heat. Thankfully, Starbucks is introducing two new iced Refreshers flavors, both of which are joining menus permanently.

On Tuesday, the Seattle-based coffee giant introduced its Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers beverage and Paradise Drink Refreshers beverage. The former is inspired by a pineapple popsicle and passionfruit shaved ice. It's hand-shaken by baristas with real diced pineapple pieces. The Paradise Drink, meanwhile, is made from the same flavors but with coconut milk for a creamy tropical flavor.

"The Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers beverage is like sunshine in a cup—the bright tropical flavors are radiant, happy, and joyful. It's the perfect summer sip for [a] little moment of escape wherever you are," Senior Product Developer Raegan Powell said in a statement.