We Tried Starbucks' 2 New Summer Drinks and They Taste Like a Vacation

Starbucks recently started serving two new, primed-for-summer beverages, the Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers and the Paradise Drink. Both were inspired by summertime popsicles and passionfruit shaved ice, but the latter drink is hand-shaken with coconut milk for a creamier tropical finish.

And while the Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers and Paradise Drink, which each include real diced pineapple pieces, sound straight off of a beach resort menu, we had to try the new options for ourselves to see if the taste matches the vibes.

When can you get the Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers and Paradise Drink? How long will they be available?

The Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers and Paradise Drink hit menus on June 13. Though both drinks scream summertime, they'll actually remain on the menu permanently.

What do the Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers taste like? How is it different from the Paradise Drink?

Naturally, the Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers is a tangy, fruit-forward blend of passionfruit and pineapple juices, though the latter of the two flavors in its name is the more obvious. The diced pineapple adds an exciting layer of texture, too. Overall, it's sweet, but not too overpowering. Starbucks managed to balance the tart juices carefully and not overwhelm your taste buds. The Paradise Drink, meanwhile, is a creamier take on the tropical trend and is almost reminiscent of a piña colada, thanks to the addition of coconut milk, which neutralizes the tangy profile of the pineapple and passionfruit.

Which is better?

The question is subjective and entirely dependent on your personal preference. With that said, I'm a fan of the Paradise Drink. It tastes like the sort of beverage you'd sip straight from a pineapple on the beaches of Cabo. It's sweet, a tiny bit tart, and grabs onto your taste buds with the coconut milk's creamy finish.