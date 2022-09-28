Starbucks' Pink Drink Is Set to Make Its Grocery Store Debut Soon

The Starbucks "secret menu" has been a source of controversy over the past few years. Namely because the coffee franchise doesn’t offer an official secret menu, and many baristas are left guessing when it comes time for a customer to order the latest drink they saw trending on TikTok.

Yet, there is one "secret menu" item that has risen above the rest. A pastel rose-colored dream so popular that it went on to firmly solidify its spot in the Starbucks beverage canon. That's right, the Pink Drink.

Is there a color more iconic than pink? If it's fit enough for the likes of Princess Peach, Elle Woods and Nicki Minaj, then surely it's suitable for mere plebeians like you and me.

The coconut milk-based beverage with notes of strawberry, acai and passionfruit gained viral fame after pictures of it took Instagram by storm in 2016. Remember 2016? Simpler times.

Well, now that the liquid bubblegum fantasy has been added to the official menu, it's reportedly set to make its debut in grocery stores, joining other ready-to-drink favorites like its bottled cold brews and Frappuccinos.

Starbucks hasn't yet officially announced what day the retail rollout is set to begin, but representatives told The Takeout that the drink would make its grocery store debut "soon." So keep an eye out! Not a pink eye though, let's try to avoid that.