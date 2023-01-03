Starbucks Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Latte & All-New Cold Brew Flavor

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you're unfamiliar with Starbucks' Pistachio Latte, you might want to get familiar. The seasonal fan-favorite beverage is rejoining menus for its third consecutive year, and this time, it's hitting cafés alongside an all-new iteration. The Seattle-based coffee giant is riffing off its bestselling latte and introducing a Pistachio Cream Cold Brew to the winter lineup. According to Starbucks itself, "cold coffee remains hot with customers," even when the outside temps might suggest otherwise. The beverage features Starbucks' classic Cold Brew blend with vanilla syrup, a silky pistachio cream cold foam, and salted brown buttery sprinkles.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Courtesy of Starbucks

Now if you haven't had the opportunity to try the Pistachio Latte yet either, add it to your order. The drink includes a sweet blend of pistachio and rich brown butter with espresso and steamed milk. You can also order it hot, iced, or in Frappuccino form. Your call. To wash it all down, Starbucks is adding a Red Velvet Loaf to the pastry case. The vanilla cake is swirled with classic red velvet cake and topped with chocolatey icing. Customers can also get their hands on three special whole bean coffees, which will be available exclusively for the new year: the Starbucks Tribute Blend, as well as the Starbucks Reserve Guatemala Lake Atitlan and Starbucks Reserve Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Chelektu. Happy caffeinating!

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.