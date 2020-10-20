News Starbucks Is Working on a Vegan Breakfast Sandwich The Plant Powered Breakfast Sandwich is only available at one location right now.

The new breakfast sandwich is a vegan version of the Sausage, Cheddar & Egg. | Photo courtesy of Starbucks The new breakfast sandwich is a vegan version of the Sausage, Cheddar & Egg. | Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Vegan Starbucks-goers are one step closer to satisfaction as the company begins testing a vegan breakfast sandwich, the latest move in its mission to provide more options for customers with restrictive diets. The Plant Powered Breakfast Sandwich is a fresh take on the sausage, egg, and cheese, subbing each ingredient out for a similar, dairy- and meat-free alternative. It comes with Impossible Sausage, a plant-based egg patty, and melted "Cheddar" inside a toasted, whole wheat English muffin. Fans of Starbucks have waited years for a sandwich like this. Hashtags like #veganstarbucks have circulated the internet for years with calls for the chain to expand its menu.

@Starbucks PLEASE PLEASE provide #vegan options or even #vegetarian I can never order any food thats hot. Or even the salads and cold lunches you have #veganstarbucks #Starbucks #GoVegan — Holly (@Holly_Shores11) December 20, 2017

@Starbucks please give us vegan food options!! We like snacks with our coffee too #veganstarbucks

Sending love to @TryVeg ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cqkCHhoRHf — Mermaid (@itsNALESZKIbtch) August 6, 2017

Starbucks got close to answering pleas in June, when they released a long-awaited vegetarian item, but the Impossible Sausage Breakfast Sandwich included fried egg and Cheddar cheese, rationing its appeal.

Fr I can’t get over the fact that starbucks introduces an impossible breakfast sandwich and doesn’t make it fucking vegan! Like?????? You were almost there! — cynthia (@froganarchyy) October 20, 2020

The Plant Powered Breakfast Sandwich is certainly welcome news, but its journey to the hands of the American public has just begun. The newest breakfast item made its (very limited) debut at a Starbucks store in Issaquah, Washington, a city east of Seattle, where the company is based. Its success, or failure, there will likely determine whether the sandwich becomes a permanent menu item nationwide. "We aim to provide our customers a variety of choices as part of their Starbucks Experience and we look forward to hearing feedback from our partners and customers," a Starbucks representative told Thrillist via email. That window for feedback is unclear, though. All we know is that this testing period won't last forever. If you want to try the Plant Powered Breakfast Sandwich while availability is guaranteed, you'll have to visit the Issaquah Meadows Starbucks location at 1460 NW Gilman Blvd Ste K1, Issaquah, WA 98027.