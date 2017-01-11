It's Official: Starbucks Just Unleashed a 'Pokémon Go' Frappuccino

When Pokémon Go first launched over the summer, everyone knew it'd be only a matter of time before restaurant chains, stores, and big brands got in on the game's popularity with sponsored PokéStops and Gyms. Well, it looks like that time has finally come, thanks to Starbucks.
Although it's been months since it seemed like everyone in the world was playing Pokémon Go, Starbucks announced it has teamed up with the game to create an all-new Pokémon Go Frappuccino and turn 7,800 of its company-operated locations into PokéStops and Gyms. It all starts at 11am PST on Thursday, when the changes take effect in the game, although you can probably get your hands on the new Frappuccino before then.
Starbucks said the Pokémon Go Frappuccino is basically just a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino that's blended with raspberry syrup and freeze dried whole blackberries, then topped with whipped cream. Basically, it's sort of like "candy" in the game, but for trainers.
You'd think the two companies would come up with a hot drink, considering how cold it'll be while you're outside hunting for Pokémon, right? But at least the Frappuccino will give you a good sugar high for all that walking. You'll just have to juggle the cup and your phone while you try not to wander into traffic.
Starbucks provided a couple of examples of what it'll all look like in the game:
Sure, a coffee-less Frappuccino and a bunch of new PokéStops or Gyms probably won't spark a revival of the Pokémon Go craze that took over the world over the summer. But as Pokémon Go announced via Facebook on Wednesday, more big updates -- including new Pokémon -- are on the way.
