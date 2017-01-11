It's Official: Starbucks Just Unleashed a 'Pokémon Go' Frappuccino

When Pokémon Go first launched over the summer, everyone knew it'd be only a matter of time before restaurant chains, stores, and big brands got in on the game's popularity with sponsored PokéStops and Gyms. Well, it looks like that time has finally come, thanks to Starbucks.

Although it's been months since it seemed like everyone in the world was playing Pokémon Go, Starbucks announced it has teamed up with the game to create an all-new Pokémon Go Frappuccino and turn 7,800 of its company-operated locations into PokéStops and Gyms. It all starts at 11am PST on Thursday, when the changes take effect in the game, although you can probably get your hands on the new Frappuccino before then.