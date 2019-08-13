Looks Like Starbucks' PSL Is Arriving Earlier Than Ever This Year

It's August, people. The sun is still shining, the humidity is still heavy, and hot girl summer is still in full force. But -- surprise, surprise -- that's not keeping Starbucks from unleashing the bright orange tidal wave known as Pumpkin Spice Latte season. Grab your nearest cornucopia and hold on tight.
The coffee behemoth is reportedly bringing back the PSL on August 27 -- the earliest date the spiced drink has ever been launched -- according to reporting from Business Insider. Last year, Starbucks started serving PSLs on August 28 and we managed to survive, so maybe a day won't make much difference.
The company, however, has so far declined to confirm reports of its premature pumpkin-ing.
"We’re not quite ready to reveal our plans," a spokesperson said, when reached for comment. "But if you’re looking for a reason to celebrate the season, stop by your nearest grocery store and pick up one of our fall products, including the brand-new Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Creamer, as well as pumpkin spice-flavored ground, packaged and ready-to-drink products, and even pumpkin spice cookie straws!"
For those who are extra enthusiastic about the changing of leaves and cozier weather, Starbucks also has a devoted Facebook group called the Leaf Rakers Society, where all things fall are celebrated. In fact, the number one rule of the group is "No hatin' on Fall" which includes discussions of "pumpkins, cold breezes, leaf piles, or autumnal-themed scarves."
But again... it's still summer. And we're going to bask in the sun and the Dragon Drink for a little bit longer.
h/t: Business Insider
